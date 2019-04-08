Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Saturday April 6, 2019 Deidra "DeeDee" Fleming, age 57 of Pearl River, LA went to be with our Lord peacefully in her sleep. DeeDee was a member of Evans Creek Baptist Church, a client of STARC since 1972 with whom she developed a second family, she was known for her love for Elvis and probably the most dedicated fan, taking family vacations was one of her favorite things to do, however being called Aunt DeeDee by her nephews was what she enjoyed most in life. She is survived by her brother and sister in law whom loved and cared for her for the last 21 yrs., Nathan and Sheri Fleming, her 3 nephews Shane Fleming (Rachel), Tyler Fleming (Aimee), and Chad Fleming, she was great aunt to Callie and Blair Fleming, and a great nephew on the way. DeeDee is also survived by her additional caregivers who adored and supported her Trudy Quinlan, Shawntel Creel, and her STARC family, and numerous cousins, uncles, and aunts. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her and all the lives she touched. She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold Harrison "Monk" and Sharon Patricia "Pat" Fleming, and one of her care givers Darla Fleming Drawdy. The family would like to invite everyone to attend the visitation for DeeDee on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Williams Funeral Home, and again on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 9 am until Funeral time at 10 am. Interment is to follow at Evans Creek Cemetery. Bro. Brandon Phillips to be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to STARC in DeeDee's name. On Saturday April 6, 2019 Deidra "DeeDee" Fleming, age 57 of Pearl River, LA went to be with our Lord peacefully in her sleep. DeeDee was a member of Evans Creek Baptist Church, a client of STARC since 1972 with whom she developed a second family, she was known for her love for Elvis and probably the most dedicated fan, taking family vacations was one of her favorite things to do, however being called Aunt DeeDee by her nephews was what she enjoyed most in life. She is survived by her brother and sister in law whom loved and cared for her for the last 21 yrs., Nathan and Sheri Fleming, her 3 nephews Shane Fleming (Rachel), Tyler Fleming (Aimee), and Chad Fleming, she was great aunt to Callie and Blair Fleming, and a great nephew on the way. DeeDee is also survived by her additional caregivers who adored and supported her Trudy Quinlan, Shawntel Creel, and her STARC family, and numerous cousins, uncles, and aunts. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her and all the lives she touched. She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold Harrison "Monk" and Sharon Patricia "Pat" Fleming, and one of her care givers Darla Fleming Drawdy. The family would like to invite everyone to attend the visitation for DeeDee on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Williams Funeral Home, and again on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 9 am until Funeral time at 10 am. Interment is to follow at Evans Creek Cemetery. Bro. Brandon Phillips to be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to STARC in DeeDee's name. Funeral Home Williams Funeral Home

67525 Highway 41

Pearl River , LA 70452

(985) 863-5733 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close