Dellavone Everett Nodd, age 58, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosetta Williams and Herbert Everett. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Jerome Nodd; 3 children, Oneida Everett, Tymekie (Kevin) Pollard and Herbert Everett II; 12 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; 1 sister Evangeline Brooks; 3 brothers Herbert (Tammie) McKnight, Kevin McKnight and Mark McKnught, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1:00 PM at Professional Funeral Services 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. NOLA. Visitation 12:00 PM until service. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
|
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019