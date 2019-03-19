On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, the Lord called Mrs. Delores T. Lewis home to be with him. She was born to the parents of Mr. K.C. and Lucille Jones. She was a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. She was married to the late Larry E. Lewis Sr. and they were blessed to have one son, Larry Lewis Jr. She gave her life to Jesus Christ at an early age and God used her in a mighty way in various Churches and Ministries. She was a member of The First Church of God in Christ United under the leadership of the late Bishop James Feltus Jr. After Hurricane Katrina, she united with the Greater Liberty Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Calvin W. Woods Jr. where she served as a Deaconess and a member of various other Ministries in the church. God blessed her to work for different companies in her life, but she enjoyed working as a "sitter" in the Home Health Care business. She attended Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, K.C. and Lucille Jones, her sisters, Emma Lee Green, Delores Williams, and Willie Lee Jackson, her husband, Larry Lewis Sr. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her beloved son, Larry Lewis Jr., grandson, Kyron Lewis, a Godson whom she loved as her own child, Edward R. Ordgen Jr. (Michelle), her dog, "Sam," and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Greater Liberty Baptist Church and all neighboring Churches, employees of Pontchartrain Mechanical Co. and NOPD, are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 1230 Desire Street, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Calvin J. Woods, Pastor and Officiating. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Roch #2 Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary, 1833 Aretha Castle Haley Blvd., NOLA (504)-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary