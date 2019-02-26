Mrs. Delores Williams was born on August 12, 1946, to Lettie Sartain and Lee Nolan in New Orleans, LA. She accepted Christ at an early age at New Birth Baptist Church. On her spiritual journey she attended St. Expedite Spiritual Church of Christ under the late Bishop Aubrey J. Watson, Senior Pastor. She continued her journey to New Home Missionary Baptist Church under the late Prophet Robert C. Blakes, Sr. Sister Williams was employed at New Home Day Care Center for over 10 years, where she retired. Delores was employed at Charity Hospital as a Dietary Worker for over 20 years. Delores was united in marriage to Alvin Williams who preceded her in death. Mrs. Williams departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 72, in Indianapolis, Indiana where she relocated after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. After her transition to Indiana, she found a community of believers at Light Of the World Christian Church, under Bishop T. Garrott Benjamin, Jr., Senior Pastor. Sister Williams leaves to cherish her loving memory 3 daughters, Letha Bell (Anthony), Desiree Morgan (Vernell) and Renata Williams Allen (Kenner); 1 son, Alvin Williams, Jr.; 12 grandchildren, Quincy, Myra and Devin Morgan, Gabrielle Sartain, Cy'Nata Pobee (Joseph), Ashley and Ashton Williams, Kendric Allen, Laureal and Laurenell Williams, Faith and Alvin Williams, III; 4 great grandchildren, Quincy, Jr., Marcella Dodson, Ariel Pobee and Ashley (expecting); 4 sisters, Diana Duplessis, Gilda, Gloria Sartain and Tanya Hobbs; 3 brothers, Gregory R. Sartain (LaKeysha M.), Michael Sartain and Andrew Johnson. Relatives and friend of the family are invited to attend Funeral Services at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment: Providence Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary