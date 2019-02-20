Deni Ann Catherine Gereighty, 58, died February 14, 2019 at home. A resident of Metairie, she lived in Seattle, WA before returning to NOLA. She was born September 5, 1960 to Andrea Saunders Gereighty and Dennis Anthony Gereighty, Jr., who preceded her in death. She graduated Salutatorian of St. Joseph Academy in 1978 wherein she was named a National Merit Semi-Finalist, attended Washington University in St. Louis on a partial scholarship where she earned a BA in Anthropology, and graduated LSU with a BSN. She was a labor and delivery nurse for 20 + years, also working at Washington Poison Control. She is survived by her brother, David Gereighty (Heidi), sister, Peggy Gereighty, two uncles, Thomas Gereighty (Claudette) and Charles Gereighty, three nieces, Jeanne Maria Gereighty, Sophie Gereighty, Eileen Gereighty, and numerous cousins. Just like her mother, she was an avid reader, particularly sci-fi, and was a published poet and writer, having had several poems and short stories published in numerous magazines. A loving, kind and gentle soul, she gave freely of herself. She loved animals, having rescued many cats and dogs throughout her life. She was passionate about social justice, volunteering and donating money to many causes. Family asks for donations to charity in lieu of flowers. She loved nursing and delivering babies, often saying it was her calling. She would dispense advice to any who asked, and could talk everyone's ear off. She survived Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) cancer, and although numerous health problems cut her nursing career short, as well as her life, she lived it to its fullest as best she could. Her family will miss her terribly. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Jacob Schoen Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St., 11:00am to 1:30pm with Mass in the J. Garic Schoen chapel at 1:30pm followed immediately by internment at Metairie Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary