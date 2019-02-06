|
Denise LaRose Genovese passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a long time resident of Jefferson Parish. She was preceded in death by her parents, Golden LaRose and Audrey Ferran LaRose; and her sister Susan LaRose Dessommes. Denise is survived by her niece Lauren Dessommes Brignac (Jeff); great nieces, Aubrey and Shelby Labourdette and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She enjoyed a lengthy career with Bell South and served as a shop steward for the Communications Workers of America. Denise was an avid Saints fan and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans on Friday February 8th, 2019 at 3 pm with public visitation beginning at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow the service at All Saints Mausoleum. To leave condolences and sign the guest book online please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
