Denise Marie DeShazo passed away on April 6, 2019, with her family around her, after a brief illness. She was born on January 22, 1961, in New Orleans, Louisiana, a beloved daughter of the late Joyce Anna Klein DeShazo and Michael William DeShazo, Sr. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Foto and Leo Walter Klein and Hugh Angelo and Myrtle Davis DeShazo; Aunts and Uncles June and Sal Donze, Mary and Leo DeLatte, Hugh and Thelma DeShazo, and Leo J. Klein. She was also very close to her late godparents, Robert Emery and Marilyn Emery. She is survived by her sisters, Lisa and Michelle, brother Michael, and brother-in-law Frank. She is also survived by her nephew and godchild, Frank Nicholas, as well as numerous cousins and an Aunt, Virginia Klein. Denise attended St. Angela Merici school and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. She kept lifelong friends from her days at St. Joseph, including Gina, Deanne, Maria and Dorothy and she was an active alumnus. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the University of New Orleans and her Master's Degree in Social Work from Tulane University. She worked as a social worker for several years but spent the majority of her employment as a Federal Probation Officer. After her retirement, she volunteered with animal foster care groups as well as at her church, St. Angela Merici. Denise was always quick with a joke and loved nothing more than to make people laugh. She was a loving and compassionate person, and she loved her furry companions, Reese and Beignet, and doted on her nephew and godchild, who called her "Neecey." She enjoyed traveling and spent many summers in North Carolina and California, as well as traveling to Italy and Croatia. She had an incredible sense of style and loved anything pink and sparkly. Denise loved music and was a huge fan of the Moody Blues and Emerson, Lake and Palmer. We would like to thank Fathers Beau and Patrick for all their support as well as Dr. Jin for all her compassion. Sister, Aunt, friend, Neecey, we love you and we will miss you. Friends and family are welcome to join in a celebration of her life and Mass at St. Angela Merici Church, on April 12, 2019. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church followed by the Mass at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Lake Lawn Mausoleum. Although any gestures of sympathy are welcome, including flowers, if you would like to make a monetary donation in her name, please consider the Louisiana SPCA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com