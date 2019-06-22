Denise Regina Casrill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with her health. Native of New Orleans, Louisiana. She resided in Abita Springs, Louisiana until her passing. She is survived by her only child and daughter; Desiree' Dominguez and Son-in-law Matthew Dominguez. Cherished daughter of Evelyn R. Casrill and the late Louis M. Casrill Jr. Loving sister to Catherine Williams and Yvette Cushing, in addition to her late siblings; Sandra Dours, Rebecca Mouille, Charles Mario Casrill, Louis Casrill III and Reynolds J. Casrill Sr. She also leaves behind her countless nieces and nephews and a myriad of family and friends throughout the years. Additionally, she leaves behind her fur-grandson; Rocky. Denise was a dedicated and devoted employee of St. Paul's Lasallian Catholic School and florist/delivery driver for Flowers N Fancies by Carroll. Denise loved sports, and was an avid Saints fan through and through. A true athlete she was, spending much of her free time at St. Roch playground with her involvement in softball and track and field. She won many awards and numerous achievements, including the Hap Glaudi award which was televised! She will be missed dearly as her personality would light any room up. A true conversationalist to the very end. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, 75212 Hwy 437, Covington, LA 70435 with visitation on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Tuesday in the St. Louis Cemetery #3, 3421 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary