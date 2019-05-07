Dennis B. Luther, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Faye Turlich Luther; his parents, Lora Mae Green Luther and James Otis Luther; and several of his siblings. He is the loving father of Denise Brooks (Comer), Theresa Luther, Dennis B. Luther, Jr. (Diem), Joseph "J.J" Luther (Rena), Mervin "Andy" Luther (Dawn) and Youra "Yo" Plake (Bud). He is the devoted grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He is the beloved brother of Wanda Sparks. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. A retired boat captain, he was an avid reader who had a thirst for knowledge. A long-time resident of Boothville, La, Dennis was a proud US Coast Guard Veteran. Private Family Services to be held at a later date. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 12, 2019