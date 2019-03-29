Lt. Col. Dennis Harold Stegall, U.S.M.C., Retired, age 59, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a long battle of cancer. Beloved husband of Jane Bonvillian Stegall. Father of Kenneth Walker Stegall and Chantel Marie Abate (Pete). Son of Betty Hogan Stegall and the late Kenneth Stegall. Brother of Brother of Retired USMC Master Sgt. Kenneth R Stegall and Darleta Darnell. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Amanda Bonvillian, Justin Bunch, Leann Bunch, 3 great grandchildren, Braelyn, Brooklyn, Kinsley, nieces, Monique Dias, Candace Stegall, and nephews, Justin Darnell and Travis Darnell. A native of Malden, Mo, and a longtime resident of Slidell. He served in the U.S. Marines for 23 years, a member of the American Society of Military Comptrollers. Dennis was the Marine Corps Deputy Comptroller for Marine Corps Force Reserves in New Orleans and continued in this position as a Civil Service employee after retiring last year. Denny was a giant of a man with a giant heart. He was loved and respected by all and he will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment with military honors in Southeast La. Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Rd., Slidell, La. at 12:30 p.m. Visitation on Monday after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to through the following Memorial Fund - http://giftfunds.stjude.org/LtColDennisStegall Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary