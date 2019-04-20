|
Dennis Michael Pellegrin passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Covington, LA. He was born on September 23, 1959 in Covington, LA to the late Buras Joseph Pellegrin, Jr. and Greta Ann Cubertson. Dennis was the beloved companion of Ann Black for 10 years. He was the loving father of Derrick Pellegrin (Katie), Jamison Pellegrin (Kristian), Bradley Pellegrin, Devin Pellegrin, and Sarah Foster. Dennis was the proud grandfather of Dylan, Kayla, and Maverick Pellegrin, Kamiron, Masin, Paytin, and Malliry Pellegrin; great-grandfather of Kynlee Pellegrin. He was the brother of Ronald Pellegrin, Joe Pellegrin, and Judy Pellegrin-Brandon. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, boating, and spending time on the river. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation from 12:00 Noon until service time. Interment will follow the service at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
