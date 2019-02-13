The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
(504) 208-2119
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Dennis Wayne Denet

Dennis Wayne Denet Obituary
Dennis Wayne Denet departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home in Marrero, LA. He was 68 years old and a native of Boothville, LA. Beloved son of Gloria Ancar Denet and the late Bernard Robert Denet. Devoted husband of Marva Diggs Denet. Father of James White Sr., Eric Denet, Zeketta Denet Parker, Antigua (Andrew) Franklin, Cina Augustine, Zimbary Denet Sr. and Kevon Smith. Brother of Robert Byron Denet and the late Terry Denet. Godson of Peggy Washington. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, several devoted brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Robinson Family Funeral Home, 9611 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037 at 1:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm. Bishop Wilfred Johnson I officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
