Dennis Winston Chatellier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Janet Savana Chatellier; his daughters, Cynthia Naquin (Bobby) and Tracey Comin (Mark); and his granddaughter, Hannah Comin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor J. Chatellier & Hannah Phillips Chatellier, and his brothers: Vick Chatellier (Dale), Donald Chatellier (Wanda), and Richard Chatellier (Virgie). Dennis was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA. He loved the outdoors, especially Louisiana waterways. He was an avid fisherman and loved handling his fruit trees. He worked for Blue Streak and Jimco. Dennis was a member of the All for Fun Carnival Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a service starting at 11:00 am followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary