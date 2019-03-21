Denny R. Fromenthal, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 78. A native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed at Johnnie's Diesel for 35 years where he repaired diesel injectors. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol Bufkin Fromenthal; his children, Dana Van Kanegon, Dennis Fromenthal, Jr. (Dedra), Derek Fromenthal (Francis), David Fromenthal (Jennifer) and Danielle Fromenthal (Bobby); grandchildren, Joshua, Megan, Joseph, Kierstin, Chaz, Katie, Hailie, Kailey, Dylan, D'Anthony and Zachary; great grandchildren, Braylen, Luke, Emma Riley, Cooper, Kinslee; siblings, Gerald, Sandra, Phillip, Debra and Floyd, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Minus Fromenthal and Elvira Wagar; granddaughters, Mikayla and Isabella; sister, Patrice and his uncle, Henry Millaudon. The family would like to thank Waldon Healthcare Center, the doctors and staff at Ochsner Hospital and the staff of Passages Hospice for their kindness and care. Family and friends are invited to attend services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home located at 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie on Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am, followed by a catholic service beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers and/or donations be made to Alzheimers Research & Prevention Foundation at www.arpf.donorshops.com. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary