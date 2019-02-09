Derek Joseph Adams, Sr, a graduate of Joseph S. Clark Sr. High "Bullsdogs" traded his "I gottawinthis" battle with cancer for his Crown. He answered God's call on January 29, 2019. He was born June 14, 1976 in New Orleans and resided there until Hurricane Katrina. Derek services will be held Saturday February 16, 2019 at New Start Church Organization 17201 Hufsmith Kohrville Rd Tomball, TX 77375. Visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM Interment Private
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019