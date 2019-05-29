Derrell Maurice Washington began his earthly journey on March 14, 1988 and after living a life of love, family, and togetherness, transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:35 pm. Derrell was the son of Darrell and Michelle Walker. He was the second born of their union and their only son. He was educated in New Orleans Public Schools and received many academic awards and accolades. Derrell received Jesus Christ as his Savior at a very young age. Even though he only had one sibling by blood, Derrell was blessed to have been born into an extremely close-knit family where he was raised as if All of his first cousins were more like siblings, than cousins. He shared an individual, loving bond with each and every one of them. He leaves to cherish all of his loving memories, his parents, Darrell and Michelle Walker. His children Sharell Washington, Derrell Stalks, and Shariah Stalks; his sister Laketia Washington; nephews, Damien Washington and Demond Dickerson; niece, Daejah Dickerson; aunts, Cheryl Lynn Gilmore, Andrea Washington, Paula Charles, and Cleordia Jackson; uncles, Tyrone Washington, Rummel Jackson, Honore Jackson, and David Walker; great-aunt, Joan Marie Buckley; great-uncle, Alfred Washington; loving cousins, Toyia Kendrick, Tyrone Shelby, Lajuandra Smith, Yaschia Washington, Toshiba Washington, Jacqueline Washington, Kevisha Washington, Byron Charles, Jr. Quonada Jackson, Jaron Jackson, Honorelle Henry, Kevin Murray, Donald Murray, Treva Jones, Shirlette Cotton, Ishacoyah Adeyanju, and Eric Walker; Godparents, Shirleen Jackson and Wayne Hills; and devoted lifelong friends, Darrell Weatherspoon, Bruce Gaten, and Michael Bouie. Derrell was preceded in death by his grandparents Theodore and Jacqueline Washington and George and Corinne Walker; great grandparents, Gloria Jackson, Besmer Collins, Sr. and Richard and Rose Washington and one aunt, Joni C. Washington. Relatives and Friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019