Destini Edjane' Davis entered enteral rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 22. She was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Destini was born to Miesha Williams-Johnson and the late Edward Davis Sr. on May 15, 1997. She was baptized at an early age by Bishop James Nelson Brown of Second Zion Baptist Church in Marrero, LA. Destini was currently attending Delgado Community College, pursuing her GED. Destini leaves to cherish her memories, her mother Miesha Williams-Johnson (Carlon), maternal grandparents: Romalice Williams Jr. (Linda), Acquelyn Thompson (Raymond) paternal grandparent, Paula Simons. Great grandmother Lucille A. Perkins. Five Uncles: Romalice III and Trey Williams, Jaron and Ryan Coleman and Glen Davis Jr. Four Aunts: Kendra Goudy, Ramira Williams-LeBlanc, Samoka Russell and Javon Coleman. Five siblings: Edward Jr. and Ea'Mon Davis, Meiya and Kaine Williams, and Sky Johnson. Destini is also survived by 1 niece and 1 nephew, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Destini is preceded in death by her father; Edward Davis Sr., grandfather; Edward Russell, great grandparents; Mildred and Arthur Russell, Romalice Sr. and Gloria Williams. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Second Zion Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Bishop James Nelson Brown officiating. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary