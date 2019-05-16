Devin Christopher Barnes died on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Covington, La. He was born on December 31, 1984, in Metairie, La., to his mother Theresa Cecile Barnes. Devin was the loving father of Leah Ernst. He is also survived by his grandmothers, his "GG" Gail Barnes and Velma "Maw-Maw Red" Gutierrez; his parent George Gregory Gross, stepmother Jolie Gross, and siblings Bella and Brock Gross; his "Parran" Dennis Carroll Grabert, aunt Laurie Billiot, cousins Dennis Grabert Jr., Paul Grabert, niece Amari Grabert. Other survivors include the mother of his daughter, Lauren Ernst, as well as countless relatives and friends. Devin was a city boy with a country heart because while he adopted a love of hip-hop music and a sharp style of dress, he still enjoyed horses, the beach, and visiting Lake Pontchartrain. His loved ones called Devin a "true friend." His charm could be seen in his loving kindness and courteousness to strangers. Devin's family and friends will miss his smile. His laugh. His "Yeah" dance in response to being offered soul food. The way he would, quite literally, stop and smell the flowers. His warm hugs that made one "feel like the most important person ever." His creativity and love of writing music. "Devin's greatest love is his daughter Leah," said his mother Theresa "Tessie" Barnes. In the short time they had together, he found his best moments in teaching her to ride a bike, skateboard, and just "being with her." Growing up, he loved spending time with "his Crocker,"his late grandfather, Edward Cecil Barnes, on the family farm Holly Ridge, in Folsom, La. May Devin now rest in the peace he sought. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019