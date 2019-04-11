Devon C. Lee departed this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his residence at the age of 26. He was a native and lifelong resident of Marrero, LA. Devoted son of Troy Russell and Akasia Lee, also survived by grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of New Salem Church of Christ Holiness U.S.A., Macedonia Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and neighboring churches; employees of NOLA, Let Us Cater For You Catering, West Jefferson Medical Center, Lee's Lawn Care, Jefferson Parish School System, Advance Home Health Care, Qfit Studios, Hertz Car Rental, and New Orleans Fire Dept, are invited to attend the Funeral Services at New Salem Church of Christ Holiness U.S.A. 1540 Mansfield Dr. Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor George Taylor Host Pastor / Pastor Albert C. Mickel officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary