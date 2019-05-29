Devon Matthew Jones passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 29. He was the father of Devon Parks Jr. and Shade Cypress McHenry. The son of Glenn Borras and the late Kelley Jones, and step-son of Kimberly Borras. Grandson of Melvin "White" Borras, Verly Borras, Rena Borras, Rebecca Perrillioux, as well as the late Sheila Jones and Isaac Jones. Great Grandson of the late Enola "Keenie" Sonnier, George Sonnier, Helen Jones, Ernest Jones, Linda Gauthreaux, and Jerry Gauthreaux. Brother of Jordin Borras, Matthew Danos, Joshua Borras, and Emma Rose Borras. Nephew of Gwen Ohmer (Randy), Chris Borras, Michelle Kennedy, Christy Jones, Jon Jones Sr. (Misty), Christopher Jones (Jyssica) Tammy Millet, as well as the late Brent Borras, Brian Borras, and Melvin Borras Jr.. Cousin of Hunter Saizan, Christian Jones, Briana Jones, Jon Jones Jr., Dalton Jones, Kailah Jones, Traven Jones, Misti Ohmer, Brad Borras, Jamie Borras, Kaycee Borras, Chad Borras, April Dollete, Christopher Gonzales, Brett Gonzales, Bryson Gonzales, as well as the late Eddie Jones and Chaz Davis. Godfather of Jaxon Jones and Traven Jones. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin on Friday, May 31 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the service. Interment will be in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Westwego. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019