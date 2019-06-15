Born Diane Marie Lecoq January 13, 1943. Diane Garma-Ramey passed May 22, 2019. Daughter of Noel Lecoq and Rita Butler (passed) Beloved of Jerry Herring (passed). Survived by sons Tony and Danny Garma, brother Randy Lincoln and grandchildren Max, Luka, Danny Jr., and Isabelle Garma. Her childhood was blessed by the love of grandparents Ida and Edward Lecoq (Morganza) and Margaret and Leo Bianchini (Lake Hermitage). As a young woman she was active in the Plaquemines Parish community, teaching dance at DHA, operating a florist shop and as secretary to Judge Leandre Perez. In the 1970s she lived in Abadan, Iran, Dubi, UAE and Lagos, Nigeria where she was acclaimed for her elaborate entertainments. A most notable guest was the Shahansha of Iran. Back home on the Northshore she was a founding member of the North Shore Republican Women's Club, enjoyed playing bridge, golf and participating in the Germain Well's Society and owned a beauty salon. In the 1990s, Real Estate drew her to Destin, FL and then she opened Ramey's Seafood Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach, FL. For those who knew her and loved her she was and remains, The World's Greatest Cook. Funeral: June 22, 2019 St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Port Sulphur. Visitation 9:00 Mass 10:00. Burial Dendinger Cemetery, Madisonville 2:00.