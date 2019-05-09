Diane O. "Bell" King, 67, of New Orleans, LA peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019. Diane, also known as Bell or T-Bell was the life of the party. She was born January 6, 1952 in Doloroso, MS to Sylvester and Molly O'Neal. Diane was educated in the New Orleans Public School System. She worked as a CNA for over 20 years in New Orleans, LA and Las Vegas, Nevada until her retirement. Upon her retirement Diane returned to New Orleans to assist with caring for her parents. She is survived by her mother Molly O'Neal, sons: William O'Neal (Sam) and Dontrell King (Michelle), grandchildren: Demetre, Alazia, Bailee, and Jaidon O'Neal and Dominic King, a devoted companion Andrew "Bubba" Lebrane, one brother Johnny Lee O'Neal (Glenda) and two sisters: Dorothy O. Cook and Kathy O'Neal. She will forever be remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Preceded in death by her father Sylvester "Dutch" O'Neal, sister Georgia O'Neal, grandparents: Albert and Mary O'Neal, Joanna Turner and Aaron McDonald. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, May 11, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Branch Bell Baptist Church, 1231 Saint Maurice Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Elder Kevin Williams, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019