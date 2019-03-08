Dianne Graffagnini Lohfink, age 69, passed away with her family at her bedside on February 28, 2019 at 2:30pm. Dianne lived most of her life in St. Bernard Parish. She moved to Slidell after Hurricane Katrina. Dianne was born on October 25, 1949 to the late Charles Graffagnini, Sr. and the late Dorothy Luparello Graffagnini. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, Bruce Lohfink, her daughter Lisa Young (Jeff), her grandson and love of her life, Nicholas Young, Godson, Louis Fulco, siblings, Charles Graffagnini, Jr., Karen Dembrun, (Ricky), David Graffagnini and the late Richard Graffagnini, her in-laws, Glenn Lohfnk (Jodie), Darlene Dupre, Janice Lohfink, David Lohfink (Sandra) and the late Janet Schubert and Alton Dupre. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dianne graduated from Andrew Jackson High (1967) and LSUMC (1993). She was a Registered Nurse, a devout catholic, and a member of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church. As an RN, Dianne worked at Chalmette General, worked for several home health agencies, was the DON at a nursing home, and was owner/operator of Coral Gables, a senior day care center. Dianne will be remembered as a kind, generous, and caring lady whose favorite pastime was spending time with her grandson. Dianne was called from his earth on Nicholas and her mom's birthday. God's plan for Dianne was for her to be with her mom to celebrate her mom's 98th birthday. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on March 14, 2019, at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A service will be held in her honor at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary