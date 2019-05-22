The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
(504) 208-2119
Dianne Marie Lafrance Washington

Dianne Marie Lafrance Washington Obituary
Dianne Marie Lafrance Washington departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Marrero, LA. She was 71 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Narine, LA. Daughter of the late Daisy Mae Lafrance. Beloved mother of Derrick and Wakisha Washington. Sister of Theresa Lafrance, Debra L. (Robert Sr.) Duncan, Sylvia Duplessis (late Rev. Ellsworth) Harris, Daisy L. (Relief Jr.) Jones, James, Stephon and Albert Lafrance and the late Morner L. (Henry) Washington. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037 at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Elder Samuel Crum of Zion Hill C.O.G.I.C. will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Memorial Park Empire, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019
