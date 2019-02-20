|
Dianne Morris passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 72. Dianne is survived by her 7 children: Jackie Martorana, Booker Diggins, Pauline Brown, Ella Jones, Renea Smallwood, Monice Jones, Centell Brown; 10 siblings: Stella Stevens, Brenda McGee, Ruby Lee Davis, Patricia Johnson, Freeman Holmes, Cheryl Joseph, Ramona Wilson, Sheila James, John Thompson Jr, & Tyrone Thompson; 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 godchildren. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother Irma Lee Davis, father John W. Thompson Sr., brothers: Jesse Montgomery, Leonard Holmes, and Jerome Thompson. Family and friends are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, February 23, 2019 for 10:00am at Ray Avenue Baptist Church, 4712 Ray Ave, New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Derrick Beaulieu, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70003. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com; (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019