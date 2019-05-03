Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dina V. Gremillion. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dina V. Gremillion, beloved mother of Michael K Gremillion II, Stephanie Gremillion, and guardian to Jamie Lynn Bordelon, passed away peacefully at her home on May 3rd, 2019. She was 56, and a lifelong resident of Garyville, LA. She was predeceased by her father, Harold "Peanut" Vicknair; her sister-in-law Phoebe Foreman Vicknair; her Godmother, Loretta "Carole" Bordelon; her best friend, Vickie Lebouef Loque; and her Godchild and nephew, Rick Dencausse. She is survived by her mother, Betty Brown Vicknair; brothers Brian Vicknair and Randy Vicknair; sister Karla Dencausse; and a host of many family members and friends. She is also survived by Jamie Bordelon, cousin and "sweetpea." She enjoyed cooking and baking for the holidays, showing her love through her food by sharing with her family, friends, and neighbors. She always stated that her greatest love was for her son, Michael. She wanted her friends and family to know that she learned more in dying than in her 56 years of living. Her favorite quote was "Every link has been valuable in forming the chain that is my life; and I wouldn't change any of them." She wanted to extend a special thanks to her family members, friends, and caretakers who were there for her in the final journey of her life. In respect to her final wishes, there will be no memorial, and she has requested that those who loved her remember as her she was when their paths in life crossed. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close