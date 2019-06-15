The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
New Home Ministries
1616 Robert C. Blakes Drive
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Dionne Marie Frey Smith Obituary
Dionne Marie Frey Smith, born on August 20, 1969, in New Orleans, LA entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Theresa Walls Frey Hebert; her father Ulyss "Rudy" Pichon, Sr.; her adopted father Elridge Frey, Sr., her stepfather, Andrew Hebert; two daughters, Ashley Theresa Frey and Alicia Terrell Smith; two sons Jahmaal Elridge Frey Mason and Terrence Durrell Milton Smith; one grandson, Ashton Terrell Frey; nine siblings Katina Frey, Arione Frey, Shelita Gordon, Derrick Frey, Eldridge Frey, Jr.; Toi Pichon Sutton, Devphn and Walter Pichon, and Rudy Hampton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and very devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family, members the Little Zion Baptist Church, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church, New Home Missionary Baptist Church, Israelite Baptist Church and Living Word Full Gospel Ministry; members of the Eastern Star, employees and staff of Ochsner Foundation Hospital, Children's Hospital, LSU Health Sciences Center; classmates of Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary's Academy, and Walter L. Cohen High School are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service at New Home Ministries, 1616 Robert C. Blakes Drive, New Orleans, LA 70130 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Providence Park & Mausoleum, 8200 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA 70125. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 17, 2019
