Dixie Jo Davis passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a native of Pea Ridge, AR and a resident of Metairie, LA. Dixie Jo was her name given to her when she came into this world, Mimi was her name as she left this earth to be with the Lord. She personally chose this name for her grandchildren to call her, a longtime ago. Dixie was a shining diamond in the rough and a true southern belle. Her life here on earth was lived with immense passion. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and this shined through by her unconditional love for her family and friends. Dixie has left her mark here on this earth. Her soul has touched so many others. One of her favorite bible verses that she would always claim was, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." (Philippians 4:13). Mimi will forever be missed and more importantly, loved by all her family and friends. Loving mother of Jobeth Taylor Slatten and James Charles Taylor Jr. (Sherry). Grandmother of Melissa Jo Ortiz, Jessica Marie Slatten, James Charles Taylor III, Lauren Ashley Taylor and Erin Elizabeth Fox (James). Great-grandmother of Emilio Taylor Garcia, Jose Manuel Ortiz Jr., Chanel Audreé Labit, Rowan Cole Labit and Elijah Preston Fox. Daughter of the late Wayne Dotson Pyron and Venita Jo Wilson Pyron. Sister of Jerry Wayne Pyron. Arrangements by L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.