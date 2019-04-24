The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Jo Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dixie Jo Davis Obituary
Dixie Jo Davis passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a native of Pea Ridge, AR and a resident of Metairie, LA. Dixie Jo was her name given to her when she came into this world, Mimi was her name as she left this earth to be with the Lord. She personally chose this name for her grandchildren to call her, a longtime ago. Dixie was a shining diamond in the rough and a true southern belle. Her life here on earth was lived with immense passion. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and this shined through by her unconditional love for her family and friends. Dixie has left her mark here on this earth. Her soul has touched so many others. One of her favorite bible verses that she would always claim was, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." (Philippians 4:13). Mimi will forever be missed and more importantly, loved by all her family and friends. Loving mother of Jobeth Taylor Slatten and James Charles Taylor Jr. (Sherry). Grandmother of Melissa Jo Ortiz, Jessica Marie Slatten, James Charles Taylor III, Lauren Ashley Taylor and Erin Elizabeth Fox (James). Great-grandmother of Emilio Taylor Garcia, Jose Manuel Ortiz Jr., Chanel Audreé Labit, Rowan Cole Labit and Elijah Preston Fox. Daughter of the late Wayne Dotson Pyron and Venita Jo Wilson Pyron. Sister of Jerry Wayne Pyron. Arrangements by L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now