Dolores Antoinette Pizani Lombas passed away peacefully Sunday March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving children and family, at the age of 95, just two hours shy of her 96th birthday. Dolores was a lifetime resident of Barataria, LA.. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Joseph Henry Lombas, Sr. Loving mother of eight: Joseph Henry Lombas,Jr., Marilyn Heurtin (John), Phyllis Muller (Bobby), Philip Lombas (Nadine), Lynette Hatty (Jimmy), Leslie Lombas (Khristina), Laura Hocke (Ken) and Michael Lombas (Laura). Dolores is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Andrew Filse Pizani and Berthile Tregre Pizani. Sister of Muriel Pizani Perrin (Edward) and preceded in death by siblings: Peter Pizani (Sidonia), Phyllis Davenport (Robert), Carmen Cusimano (J.D.) and Gerardine Victoriano (Robert). A parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafitte, LA, she w as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a recipient of the Order of St. Louis. Dolores was a graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1943 and worked for a short time as a registered nurse before she and Henry started their family. She loved art (drawing and painting), cooking, sewing and enjoying the company of family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home 5101 Westbank Expressway, Marreo, LA. 70072. A funeral mass will follow at 1:00pm in the Westside Chapel. Interment will be held at St. Pius Mausoleum in Crown Point, LA. 70072.