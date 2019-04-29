|
|
Dolores Berteau Melerine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Raymond Cirillo Melerine. Loving mother of Gail M. Granada (Paul), Raymond C. Melerine, Jr. (Derona), James P. Melerine (Peggy) and Gina M. Pruitt (Billy). Grandmother of Raymond "Wayland" Melerine, Jaime D. Romero (Leonel), Holly D. Ordes (Joshua), James P. Melerine, Jr., Billy R. Melerine, Lacey M. Pruitt and Jenna R. Melerine. Great Grandmother of Zoe B. Tardiff, Joshua P. Ordes and Avie M. Ordes. Dolores is the beloved daughter of the late Sidney Berteau and Zoe Bergeron Berteau; the sister of the late O'Neal Berteau (Lelia) and Alvin Berteau. She is also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Dolores was a native of Westwego, LA and resided in Marrero, LA. Funeral Services and interment will be private. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019