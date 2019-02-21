|
Dolores ""Dode"" Leakey, 91, of Lacombe, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Lacombe. Dode was born on February 19, 1927, in Boston MA, and had been a resident of Lacombe since 1969. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram W. Leakey; and a daughter, Janet M. Williams. Mrs. Leakey is survived by her grandsons: Gary Williams Jr. (Julie), Keith Hiram Williams (Tiffany), and Brian Jay Williams (Samantha); five great-grandchildren: Blaine Williams, Austin Williams, Hunter Williams, Joshua Williams, and Julia Williams; three great-great-grandchildren: Landin Williams, Bowen Williams, Reese Williams; and a son-in-law: Gary Williams. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019