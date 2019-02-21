The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Dolores "Dode" Leakey


1927 - 2019
Dolores "Dode" Leakey Obituary
Dolores ""Dode"" Leakey, 91, of Lacombe, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Lacombe. Dode was born on February 19, 1927, in Boston MA, and had been a resident of Lacombe since 1969. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram W. Leakey; and a daughter, Janet M. Williams. Mrs. Leakey is survived by her grandsons: Gary Williams Jr. (Julie), Keith Hiram Williams (Tiffany), and Brian Jay Williams (Samantha); five great-grandchildren: Blaine Williams, Austin Williams, Hunter Williams, Joshua Williams, and Julia Williams; three great-great-grandchildren: Landin Williams, Bowen Williams, Reese Williams; and a son-in-law: Gary Williams. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
