Dolores Margaret Arceneaux, a native of New Orleans and resident of Gonzales, LA passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 89. Dolores will be remembered for being the best mother to all of her children and a loving wife to her husband. She was a very giving and generous person. Dolores was a devoted member at Epiphany Catholic Church, New Orleans and later St. Theresa and St. Anne Catholic Church in Ascension Parish. She was very involved with her grand and great-grandchildren, was a fabulous cook and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by husband Clarence John Arceneaux; parents, Arthur and Theresa Johnson; daughter, Yolanda Dright; 2 sisters, Helen and Claire Tureaud; brothers, Raymond, Leo, Arthur and Alvin Johnson; 2 grandchildren, Lloyd Dright and Andrew Arceneaux. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Arceneaux, Marlene Arceneaux, Lydia Boudy (Michael), Barbara Perez (Jorge), Katherine White, Lisa Tobias (Kenis); brother, Leonard Johnson (Olivia); 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 8:30 am - 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 am. The burial will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery, Gonzales.

