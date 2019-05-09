Dolores Nette Granmo passed away peacefully at home, while surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the cherished wife who enjoyed 58 years of a wonderful life and marriage with her late husband, Trygve Granmo. Loving mother of Christine "Tina" G. Cook (Kenny), Eugene H. Granmo and the late Thomas W. Granmo. Sister of John Nette, Peggy Nette Muniz and the late Rita Nette, Lawrence Nette, Frank Nette, Bobby Nette, Rosemary Nette, Betty Nette, Gloria Carracci, Earl Nette, Charles Nette and Jimmy Nette. Proud grandmother of Patrice C. Pohlmann, Lauren Granmo, T.J. Granmo and the late Kenneth W. Cook and Kristine D. Cook. Great-grandmother of Dwayne J. Cangelosi Jr., Joshua Bayham, Bailey Granmo, Kaitlyn Cook, Devin S. King and the late Justin J. Pohlmann. She is also survived and fondly remembered by her 4 great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Dolores was born in Natchitoches, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Lafayette, LA. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star and a recognized member of the Caddo Adais Indian Tribe of Louisiana. Dolores truly enjoyed life through her simple pleasures of sewing, bowling and especially spending time in her garden. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. She will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, her loving spirit, and spoiling the grandchildren. She was well loved and will be deeply missed by us all. Per Dolores' wishes, a small private service was held at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7th. She was laid to eternal rest with her beloved husband in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 12, 2019