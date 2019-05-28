Dolores V. Faust, born on March 21, 1929, passed away on May 25, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the daughter of the late Wallace M. Vega and the late Inez L. Landry. Mother of Jacquelyn Savoy and Susan McCloskey. Grandmother of Vickie Smith, Melissa Savoy, Kelly Soroe, Jeffrey McCloskey and Terry Cannon. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Dolores was a bookkeeper, spending several years at the architectural firm of Walk, Haydel and Associates, as well as several years with Grishman and Stern Wholesale Distributors. She was a one-time member of the St. Mark Choir, and she took great delight in spending time with her friends in the Versailles Homemakers Club and the St. Bernard Association for Family and Community Education. Dolores was dearly loved by her family and friends, and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of The River Forest Home in Covington, for their unwavering and dedicated care of Dolores, or as they called her, "Mrs. Dee." Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019