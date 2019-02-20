The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
Dolores Wilson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beautiful Zion Baptist Church
120 Hialeah Ave.
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Beautiful Zion Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "Dee" Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores "Dee" Wilson Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Wilson, age 82, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, LA, passed away February 13, 2019. Visitation was held at 9:00 am followed by service at 10:00 am on February 20, 2019 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church 120 Hialeah Ave, Houma, LA. 70363, Burial followed in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery, 230 St. Charles St, Houma, La. 70360. Survived by her Daughter: Fathia "Faye"Williams; Brother Thomas Wilson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rebecca Wilson; sisters, Irabelle Wilson and Elnora Wilson Mosely; brother, Ernest, Jr., Sterling , Merlin, Robert, Melvin Wilson and Rufus Frederick. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now