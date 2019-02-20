|
Dolores "Dee" Wilson, age 82, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, LA, passed away February 13, 2019. Visitation was held at 9:00 am followed by service at 10:00 am on February 20, 2019 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church 120 Hialeah Ave, Houma, LA. 70363, Burial followed in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery, 230 St. Charles St, Houma, La. 70360. Survived by her Daughter: Fathia "Faye"Williams; Brother Thomas Wilson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rebecca Wilson; sisters, Irabelle Wilson and Elnora Wilson Mosely; brother, Ernest, Jr., Sterling , Merlin, Robert, Melvin Wilson and Rufus Frederick.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019