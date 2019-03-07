Doloris "DeeDee" Terris Henderson at the age of 62 years departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her residence in Gretna, LA surrounded by her family. She was employed by Fut's Auto and Body Shop. Daughter of the late Percy and Dorothy Harris Henderson. Loving mother of Jare' D. Henderson. Sister of David Henderson and Patricia A. Henderson. Aunt of Chante' (Dana) Barlow, Garrard, Du'ane and Pierre' Henderson. A devoted cousin Cynthia (Freddie) Cook. A devoted friend Cassandra "Cassie" Sullen, Johnnie Thibodeaux, and Faith Kitchen. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church 2418 Louisiana Ave. New Orleans, LA. Pastor Woodrow Hayden officiating. Visitation will be at the above name church from 9:00a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doloris 'DeeDee' Terris Henderson.
Bardell's Mortuary
3856 Louisiana 44
Mt. Airy, LA 70076
(985) 535-6837
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019