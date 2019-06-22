Dolphy Dawson Alexie Jr. tragically passed away on June 19, 2019, at the age of 16, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Tara Bettencourt Majoria (Murphy) and Dolphy Alexie Sr. Brother of Savannah Alexie, Collin Alexie, Lexy Alexie and Destiny Encalade. Grandson of William and Debra Gegenheimer, Herbert and Gwen Rivero, Dan Bettencourt Sr. and Corky Alexie Sr. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends. Dolphy was born on June 11, 2003 and raised in Lafitte & Barataria, LA. Dolphy was a compassionate and loving young man, with a love for life and adventure. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. Dolphy was an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to others. He is now a hero to many. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM from the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's Hospital. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary