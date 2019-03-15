Domingo "Mingo" Rano passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Ethel Mae "Tookie" Serpas Rano for 76 years. Loving father of Jeannette Rano Gray and Bernadine Rano Cappo (Andrew, Jr.). Son of the late Marcelino Rano and Isabella Robin Rano. Brother of the late Emile Perez and Dolores Bordelon. Proud grandfather of Wayne Gray, Sr. (Michelle), Donna Calato (Michael), Andrew Cappo, III and the late Christopher Gray. Great grandfather of Wayne Gray, Jr., Brandi Russell (Farrest), Austin Gray, Darius Tortorich (Paige), Lindsey Caples (Danny) and Hunter Tortorich. Great great grandfather of Lucas Tortorich and Tanner Caples. Godfather of Gayle Nobles and Karen Robin. Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Melissa Mayer for her loving support and dedication. Domingo was born on December 5, 1921 in Shell Beach, LA and was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish. He was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served during the Battle of the Bulge. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him. He spent his life on the water as a commercial fisherman and after retirement enjoyed sports fishing & trapping. He was a gifted duck carver and always enjoyed gambling especially on horses. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his family & friends and all of those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Inurnment with military honors will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, St. Bernard, LA To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary