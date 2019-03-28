Don Joseph St. Amant passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of 56 years to Iris Mae St. Amant. Mother of Donnell St. Amant, Sharon St. Amant Menezes (Lewis), Jamey Robert St. Amant (Cindy) and Scott Joseph St. Amant. Grandfather of Alyssa St. Amant, Manuel "Manny" Menezes, Christian Menezes, Chanse St. Amant and Nicholas St. Amant. Brother of Dorothy Dufresne (the late Edward), Billie Ann Simoneaux (Earl), Clifford St. Amant (the late Gayle) and the late Priscilla St. Amant. Son of the late William and Dorothy Roux St. Amant. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Don was raised in Luling, LA, graduated from Hahnville High School and later retired from American Cyanamid (Cytec). He has been a resident of Gretna, LA for 54 years and a parishioner of St. Cletus Catholic Church. Don was a lover of life, music, his faith, and especially family, whose love and generosity touched the hearts and lives of everyone he met. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm (Rosary recitation at 6pm), resuming on Tuesday from 8am to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary