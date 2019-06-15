Donald "Dee" Smith, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in New Orleans, La., on June 4, 1943, Dee is survived by his adoring wife Lori Archer-Smith, his beloved daughters Kimberly (Chad) Lemon, Brooke (Neil Gibbons) Smith, stepdaughter Zoë Archer Lundquist, and grandsons Quinn and Owen Lemon. He is also survived by his 101 year-old mother Marjorie Dittman Smith, sister Shelley (Thomas) Gaudry, sister-in-law Dolores Smith, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He is predeceased by his first wife of 40 years Lirly Oser Smith, his brother George Smith, his father Donald A. Smith, Sr. and his beloved cat Voodoo. Dee was considered an advertising legend in New Orleans and the region. Before starting his own company Dee Smith Creative in 2003, Dee was VP Creative Director at the state's top agencies including Peter Mayer Advertising in New Orleans, Root and Associates in Baton Rouge, and Bauerlein in New Orleans. He mentored many up-and-coming advertising creatives and was known for his amazing imagination, one-of-a-kind sense of humor, and deft presentation skills. Put him at the front of a room, and there was no one like him. He worked on almost every Louisiana brand there is, including Blue Runner Red Beans, Louisiana Tourism, New Orleans Tourism, Freeport McMoRan, Audubon Institute, The Times-Picayune, the Baton Rouge Advocate, the New Orleans Hilton Riverside, and Bill Watson Ford. He was happiest during production sessions where a special supply of beef jerky was always kept on hand for him at the craft services table. Along with numerous national, regional and local awards, Dee received the Silver Medal for lifetime achievement from the New Orleans Ad Club. In 1993, he was named Adweek's Creative Director of the Year for the Southeast Region. Dee was a graduate of Loyola University where he was captain of the debate team and served on student government. Soon after graduation, he married the girl who prompted him to quit St. Joseph seminary, Lirly Oser Smith. Before her death in 2007, they had more than 40 wonderful years together filled with travel including yearly trips to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Dee's daughters Kim and Brooke were his pride and joy – this adman's greatest productions. Dee had an enormous curiosity and nurtured many hobbies. He enjoyed astronomy, antique toy collecting and playing his keyboards. In recent years, he was able to devote himself to fiction writing, penning Qwerty, a Life in Lower Case, a tribute to his uncle Henry. His second book, Everywhen, the Remarkable Ascent of Harry Belkins, is about one man's journey through the afterlife. Dee had many theories on how life in the afterlife is a wonderful adventure. While Parkinson's Disease slowed him down in recent years, he enjoyed a quiet life at home with Lori and their constant companions Alfie, Macy Gray, and Hedy. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, July 20, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home at 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a service at noon. The family is requesting guests come prepared to share their favorite "Dee Smith story." Donations to and are preferred, in lieu of flowers. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary