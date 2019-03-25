The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Donald A. Jones Obituary
Donald A. Jones, age 88, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Mandeville. He was a life long resident of Metairie, LA. Survivors include his sister, Ruth J. Barthel; his nephews, Charles Barthel (Donna) and Arthur Barthel; great nieces and nephews; and his companion, Gerry Cambre and her devoted family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Roselien (Wyman) Jones. The family would like to personally thank the staff of Heritage Manor and St. Catherine's Hospice for their compassionate and excellent care of Donald. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019
