The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Donald Aguilar passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rosalina Gomez Aguilar. He was the loving father of Bertha "Cecilia" Ortiz (David) and Ingrid Marlene Aguilar. He was a devoted grandfather of Isabelle and Asher Ortiz. He is also survived by his sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. Donald was an active member of the New Orleans Seventh-day Adventist Church where he served a deacon for many years. Donald will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a night wake at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70006 on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 7 pm till 8:30 pm a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A visitation will begin at 11:00 AM until service time. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in St. Rose, La. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019
