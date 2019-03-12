The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Donald Sanderson
Donald Arthur Sanderson passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at age 83. Loving Husband of 54 years to the late Cynthia Sanderson. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and May Sanderson, and his brother, George Sanderson. He is survived by his daughters, Stacie Sanderson Bonck (Mark) and Jodi Sanderson (Darryl); brother, Robert Sanderson; sister, Carol Sanderson; grandchildren, Ryan Sanderson, Gavin Bonck, and Gillian Bonck. Don was a loving and devoted "Grampy" and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at All Saints Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
