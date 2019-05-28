Donald Brandon Lishawn Polidore passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 32. Donald, also known as "POLO," was born to loving parents Sherry Polidore and Ronald Greenup in New Orleans, LA. Polo received his formal education at Walter L. Cohen High School. Polo worked doing construction. He also loved spending time with his family. Polo leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother Sherry Polidore, father Ronald Greenup, daughter Zariea Tolbert, two sons: Donquel Paige and Jayce Polidore; brother Ronald Polidore, two sisters: Keyanna Polidore and Rocquell Thompson; grandmother Celcelia Greenup, aunts: Yolonda Greenup and Betty Ann Martin; four god-brothers: Dominique Clark, Darrell Clark, Alibe Dumas, and Kentrell Kirk; devoted companion Tayari Tolbert, and best friends: Diaminika Stalbert and Ashley Kennedy. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 31, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Bruce, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019