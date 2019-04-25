Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Smith Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. Smith, Sr., 74 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence. Don was born August 15, 1944 in Biloxi, MS to the late William O. Smith, Sr. and Bessie Barnes Smith. He was the seventh of twelve children, seven preceded him in death: Rachel Praetorius, Leila Creel, Mona Smith, Genevieve Gunn, Douglas Smith, Sr., Alvin Smith, Sr., and Deborah Clowers. Don joined the United States Army in 1964 and served as a Staff Sergeant in the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal before his discharge in 1967 to the Reserves. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Don married Judy Larraine Mullen Smith in1967 and three children were born from this union: Donald E. Smith, Jr., Vanessa Smith Stanley, and Rachel Smith. The family moved to Slidell, LA in 1979 where Don spent his career working for the federal government as a financial analyst with the Department of Energy until he retired in 2003. Don was renowned for his cooking skills and his love for boating and fishing. He loved telling jokes, especially to his grandchildren. He enjoyed country music, wood working, and making hammocks but most of all, "hanging out" with family and friends. Don will be fondly remembered as a loving father, husband, pawpaw, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of 51 years, Judy; his children Donnie (Jana), Vanessa (Patrick), and Rachel; four grandchildren Hayden Martin (Victoria), Ryder Smith, Sloan Smith, and Blake Stanley; siblings William O. Smith, Jr. (Karen), Anthony D. Smith, Danny T. Smith, Victoria Hill; in-laws Joseph Mullen (David Wilson), Alex Mullen (Tanya), Daniel Mullen (Virginia), Charles E. Mullen, Jr. (Ida), Phillip Mullen (Robin), Johnny Mullen, Richard Mullen (Wanda) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thanks to Joseph and David, Eileen Stanley, Mike Waggoner, Victoria Hill, Dr. Srinivas, Dr. Barrios, and Dr. Casey for their continued care. As PawPaw would say to his grandkids, "Hey…How's it going?" Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, April 28 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell, LA 70460. A funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home at the same location. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, April 29 at Biloxi National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. www.AudubonFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019

