Donald Earl Hellemn passed away peacefully on Lake Borgne on his sailboat, Monday June 10, 2019 at the age of 96. He was a veteran that served in the United States Navy during World War II, Korean War, and Japanese Occupation. He was a Mechanical Engineer for GE, but an entrepreneur at heart who owned a Charles Chips franchise for over 40 years. Don was born on a farm near Ney, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Dot Hellemn and their three sons Andy and wife Rita, Mike, and Gary and wife Dianne, and his niece Anne. He is a beloved Pop Pop to his 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all of his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his quick-witted sarcasm, a love of life. He loved going sailing on his boat, bowling with friends and family, and cheering for the Saints, you wouldn't want to hear what he said to people that would put brown paper bags on their heads. Trouble always seemed to find him and one of his favorite things to do was getting banned from places. After being caught without Lucky on the leash in Lafreniere Park several times, they were banned from the park, so he proceeded to walk Lucky without a leash down West Napolean. He was also banned from Treasure Chest Casino for other reasons. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services on Sunday, June 23, at the VFW Hall, 1133 Hickory Ave., Harahan, LA 70123. Visitation will be held from 3:30-4:00, service from 4:00-4:30, Honor Guard Ceremony at 4:45, followed by a Celebration of Life until 6:30. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 23, 2019

