Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Donald Emilien Perrin

Donald Emilien Perrin Obituary
Donald Emilien Perrin passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Stephen Perrin, his mother, Rose Aimee Perrin, and his wife Nancy Ruth Perrin. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Schneider and her husband Walter Schneider. He graduated from Jesuit High School in New Orleans and received a Master's Degree in Social Work from Tulane University. He was in the Air Force and served in the Korean War. Donald was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In his leisure time he enjoyed music, working on cars, and working outside in the yard. Burial will be on May 25, 2019 at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery, New Orleans LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
