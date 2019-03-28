|
|
Donald Eugene Beaman passed away at his residence in Slidell on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 70. He was born in New Orleans, but lived in Slidell for the last 30 years. Donald enjoyed his many crawfish boils and entertaining for his many clubs and organizations. Son of the late Harold E. Beaman and Iris O'Dowd Beaman. Father of Mitchell L. Beaman (April), of Newington, CT, Shawn M. Beaman of New Oxford, PA and Ashley M. Reeb (Ronnie). Brother of James Thomas Beaman (Sharon), Harold Eugene "Gene" Beaman (Diana, deceased) and Cynthia "Cindy" Beaman Barbot (Chris). Grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Jackson, Kody, Karah, Trey, Lennon, Charlie, Samuel and Sebastian. Private Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019