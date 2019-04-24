Donald Eugene Bell, age 78, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Relatives, friends, employees of the New Orleans Parish Police Department and Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff Department are invited to attend his Mass of Celebration on Friday, April 26, 2019, 9:00AM at Corpus Christi/Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., NOLA. Celebrant, Rev. Henry J. Davis. Visitation 8:00AM until mass. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Slidell, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Helen Wallace Bell and 10 siblings, Harry, Raymond, James, Warren, Helen, Alma, Irma, Dorothy, Rosie and Gwendolyn Bell. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Pauline Pierre Bell; 4 children, Tanya (Ernest) Bell-Matthews, Damian (Shalanda), Patrick and Devin (Mirinda) Bell; 2 sisters, Della Ellison and Helen (Elliot) Jefferson; 1 brother, Walter (Cornell) Bell; 5 grandchildren, Joshua and Zion Matthews, Triston Paul, Christian and Madison Bell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019