Donald F. LaBauve peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Jo Ann Vallee LaBauve. Son of the late Virgest LaBauve, Sr. and Myrl Walker LaBauve. Loving father of Karin L. Wallace, Susan L. LeJeune, Donna L. Messa (Daniel) and Lea L. Boudreaux (Brian). Grandfather of Layne P. Wallace, Hillary E. Wallace, Natalie C. Messa, Dalton J. Messa and Brock T. Boudreaux. Great Grandfather of Zoey L. Wallace. Brother of Kerry LaBauve (Barbara) and the late Virgest LaBauve, Jr. (the late Rosie) and Shirley LaBauve Gassen (the late Perryl). Donald is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He was born in New Orleans, LA and was a lifelong resident of Westwego, LA. He worked for over 35 years at Avondale Shipyards as a Quality Controller until his retirement. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Mr. L.J. Barrios for spending many quality hours with Donald. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 AM until 1:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 1:30 PM. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum (Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery), Westwego, LA.

